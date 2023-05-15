If you need a reason to do something you’ve always wanted to do but have never quite found the time, look no further than Sam Kaplan.
Kaplan is a 72-year-old man in Georgia who just graduated with a degree in Cinema and Media Arts from Georgia Gwinett College. He’s the first of all his siblings to get a degree, and perhaps the best part of the story is that his mother was in the audience cheering him on on graduation day. She’s 98.
So salute to the Kaplan family! Let this serve as an inspiration to all of us that it’s never too late to do things that you really want to do!
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
- Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To Raise Money For Flint Water Crisis
- Betsy DeVos Nixes Obama’s Student Loan Protection Bill
Georgia Man Graduates College at Age 72 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Freaknik Reunion 2023 Summer Jumpoff
-
Jazmine Sullivan & SWV Shut The Stage Down At Something In The Water! [Watch]
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
Hot Spot: Mary J. Blige Named One Of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People In 2022 [WATCH]
-
Missy Elliott, George Michael & Willie Nelson Heads 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!