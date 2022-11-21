Mass Shooting In LGBTQ Colorado Nightclub Leaves 5 Dead, 25 Injured

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

A mass shooting in a Colorado Springs, Colorado LGBTQ nightclub leaves five people dead and injured 25 others on Saturday, November 19.

Sources say the 22-year-old gunman, Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire in the nightclub with a long rifle while wearing a military-style jacket. Reports state the shooting only lasted for minutes due to two people allegedly fought the shooter and stopped the shooting from continuing.

“I thought it was the music, so I kept dancing,” a victim told CNN. “Then I heard another set of shots, and then me and a customer ran to the dressing room, got on the ground and locked the doors, and called the police immediately.”

Two firearms were discovered on the scene according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

“Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens,” Vasquez said. “Every citizen has a right to feel safe and secure in our city, to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly.”

Officials have yet to determine a motive but are calling it a hate crime and wondering about his connection to the club.

