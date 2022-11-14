‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Breaks Box Office Records

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com. @djkingtutt804
Source: Proximity Media / Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast
Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” dethroned DC’s “Black Adam” at the domestic box office this weekend with $180 million sales. Wakanda Forever shattered the domestic opening weekend record for the month of November, surpassing 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” ($158.1 million) and so far has grossed over $330 million globally.