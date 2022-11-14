HomeMovies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Breaks Box Office Records

Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” dethroned DC’s “Black Adam” at the domestic box office this weekend with $180 million sales. Wakanda Forever shattered the domestic opening weekend record for the month of November, surpassing 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” ($158.1 million) and so far has grossed over $330 million globally.

