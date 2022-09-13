Jennifer Hudson Talks Idol Elimination With Simon Cowell

CLOSE
Simon Cowell sat down with Jennifer Hudson and talked about the days of American Idle and Hudson’s elimination. Cowell was notoriously harsh on Hudson , declaring that the Hudson was “out of her depth.”
“Why was the show so big in those days? It would be because of people like you. It’s a combination of talent, determination, and real personality, and even though we had that banter, you and I, it was always that. I always knew how determined you were. You were funny and you took it with grace because you kind of got it. I always thought that about you.”
