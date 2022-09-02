HomeEntertainment News

Milli Vanilli Biopic In The Works

Milli Vanilli Biopic In The Works

One of the biggest con-artist groups in our time, Milli Vanilli, will have their biopic hit the screen and show the world how they conned the music industry!

The tragic story of Milli Vanilli saw them achieving great fame and success, winning a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990 and selling millions of records. It all came crashing down with the revelation that the pair had been lip-syncing the whole time to someone else vocals.

