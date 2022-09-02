Milli Vanilli Biopic In The Works

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

One of the biggest con-artist groups in our time, Milli Vanilli, will have their biopic hit the screen and show the world how they conned the music industry!

The tragic story of Milli Vanilli saw them achieving great fame and success, winning a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990 and selling millions of records. It all came crashing down with the revelation that the pair had been lip-syncing the whole time to someone else vocals.

