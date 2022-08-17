Massive Brawl Occurs At Panthers/Patriots Joint Practice

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The first day of the Patriots and Panthers joint practices featured two fights and a giant brawl that saw players get ejected. Several Patriots and Panthers players were tossed from Tuesday’s practice.

Multiple players were throwing punches resulting in Panthers Kenny Robinson and Phil Hoskins along with and Patriots wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne being ejected from practice. A few plays later, another altercation broke out when Patriots center James Ferentz drove linebacker Frankie Luvu out of bounds while blocking downfield causing his ejection.

