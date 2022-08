99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

As jury selection begins for the federal case against Robert Kelly, his legal team is arguing that anyone who’s seen the Lifetime documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ should stricken from serving as jurors in his court case. TMZ first reported that Kelly’s lawyers have filed a motion aiming to disqualify such jurors, arguing that individuals would not be able to offer a “fair” assessment of the case.

