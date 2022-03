99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Kanye West and Antonio Brown are making news as the aspire to purchase the Denver Broncos and become the first black people to own an NFL team. Last month, Antonio Brown was appointed a position at Donda Sports, which sparked the convo of the possibility of buying the Denver Broncos. Brown even tweeted, “Donda Sports want to buy @Broncos who with me!”

TMZ caught up with Antonio Brown and he doubled down on the notion.

