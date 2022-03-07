D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is A Stalker

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

D.L. Hughley is one of the few celebrities who are calling out Kanye West for his abusive and stalker-like behavior as he goes through divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. Between buying a house across the street from her home to the outlandish social media posts wishing harm to her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson….enough is enough because the average person who does these things would be labeled a stalker and arrested.

D.L. states: “I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate. He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’”