Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is A Stalker

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

D.L. Hughley is one of the few celebrities who are calling out Kanye West for his abusive and stalker-like behavior as he goes through divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. Between buying a house across the street from her home to the outlandish social media posts wishing harm to her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson….enough is enough because the average person who does these things would be labeled a stalker and arrested.

D.L. states: “I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate. He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’”

44-Year-Old Kanye West Is Big Mad Kid Cudi Is Friends With Pete Davidson
10 photos
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye & Wants Divorce, Allegedly
8 photos
The D.L. Hughley Show: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
0 photos
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is A Stalker

Videos
Latest
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is A Stalker

 2 hours ago
03.07.22

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On…

 3 days ago
03.04.22

Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s…

 3 days ago
03.04.22

What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots…

 4 days ago
03.03.22

Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of…

 4 days ago
03.03.22

Gary’s Tea: Deelishis & Raymond Santana Head For…

 5 days ago
03.02.22

Hot Spot: Kevin Hunter Sues ‘Wendy Show’ Production…

 5 days ago
03.02.22

What’s Trending: The CDC Says It’s Ok To…

 7 days ago
02.28.22

LOL! Black Tony Broke Into Rickey Smiley’s House…

 7 days ago
02.28.22
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sneaker Shopping

J. Hudson & Will Smith Win Big At…

 1 week ago
02.28.22
Photos
Close