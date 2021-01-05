CLOSE
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye & Wants Divorce, Allegedly

Posted January 5, 2021

There is big trouble in the paradise that’s supposed to be the marriage of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. According to reports, Kim is done with Yeezy and is seeking a divorce, allegedly.

Recently, the New York Post reported that there was trouble in the West household, mostly due to Yeezy preferring to spend his time in Wyoming while Kim is kicking it with their kids in Calabasas. However, today (Jan. 5), the same outlet upped the stakes, saying this Kim was fed up ready to seek a divorce sooner than later.

According to the NYPost, Kim Kardashian has already lawyered up.

Multiple sources tell Page Six that “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kim, 40, hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye, 43, remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family, who drew criticism for their extravagant celebrations.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source continued.

Kardashian has always portrayed a facade of nothing but support for Yeezy, even offering up a statement asking for privacy when he was absolutely acting a fool—which many pinned on his bipolar disorder—when he was running for President. But many were certain Kim was closing in on the end of her rope.

According to the gossip outlet—which for years said Jay-Z and Beyonce were headed for divorce—their source says Kim is focused on becoming a lawyer while another source says West is tired of his extended family’s reality show antics.

But it may not be over just yet. According to TMZ, the couple is participating in marriage counseling.

It goes without saying that Twitter has been on fire since this news broke, and the reactions span the gamut from concern to jokes to outright slander. And all y’all talking about how fire Kanye’s West next album is going to be are cold-blooded.

 

