99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cops were called to the ARIA hotel in Las Vegas during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Jason Derulo threw fists with the men who appeared to have been trolling him and saying “Hey, Usher! F*** you, b!$ch!!!” Derulo was given a trespassing notice and asked to leave but was not arrested. The two men, who received bloody faces, did not press charges but we all know that lawsuits are on the way.

See story here