Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

2021 Fashion Trust Arabia Prizes Awarded During #QatarCreates

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41.

Louis Vuitton released a statement on Abloh’s passing, writing, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.”

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” LVMH founder Bernard Arnault added. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loves ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

Abloh elevated in the fashion world in the 2010s and his Off-White designs took simple additions handwriting onto classic designs and models and adding his own touch.

This story is developing.

 

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

