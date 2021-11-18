Celebrity News
$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake, Apple & Live Nation

Travis Scott Performs in Chicago on the Astroworld Tour

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 125 victims, including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, one of the 10 people who died at the Astroworld Fest tragedy in Houston and is seeking $750 million in damages from Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, Live Nation and others.

The suit names Travis Scott and Drake as defendants, along with promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore Shows; security firms Contemporary Services Corp., Apex Security and Valle Security Texas; and ParaDocs, the firm contracted to provide medical services at the festival. Apple has also been named as they livestreamed the concert on its Apple Music service; Scott’s record label Epic and his own Cactus Jack label; and the Harris County Sports & Convention Corp., which operates NRG Park.

