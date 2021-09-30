For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Music
HomeMusic

Missy Elliott Reveals Why Aaliyah Sang ‘Turn My Music Up’ in ‘4 Page Letter’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Array

Source: Chris Connor / WENN / WENN

After a TikTok video mocking the intro of Aaliyah’s ‘4 Page Letter’ surfaced, Missy Elliott decided to address and explain what really happened on the Timbaland produced record. The song begins with Aaliyah repeatedly asking someone behind the scenes to “turn my music up” as the sound builds during the intro.

“Funfact?? when I was in the booth singing this my engineer had the music to low so I was telling him to turn it up but Aaliyah thought I meant to do it so she sung it like i did on the demo but it was a mistake ? but she loved it ???? so we kept it like that ?? And since Babygirl loved the mistake I told Jimmy the engineer to keep raising the music on the track everytime she say turn it up so it would make sense to the listeners so y’all wouldn’t think we was crazy ?? this skit is damn near what happened tho?.

See story here

10 Times Missy Elliott Pushed The Culture Through Music And Fashion
10 photos
Happy Birthday Missy Elliott! Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time [WATCH]
9 photos
Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For ‘Grownish’ Spring Finale
7 photos

 

Missy Elliott Reveals Why Aaliyah Sang 'Turn My Music Up' in '4 Page Letter'

Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Here’s What Bill Cosby & R.…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tameka Foster-Raymond Keeps Her Last Name…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Gerald Griggs Predicts R. Kelly Will…

 2 days ago
05.05.56

Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Makes An Exit From…

 2 days ago
05.06.56

Hot Spot: Kelly Price Says She Was Never…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Eva’s Corner: Should We Normalize Women Proposing To…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Ruled Overdose,…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Brat Loves Judy! Da Brat Announces…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close