Happy Birthday Missy Elliott! Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time [WATCH]

Posted 14 hours ago

 

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 6

Source: Gary Miller / Getty


The rap icon,  Missy Elliot is known for transforming the music video game since jumping in the industry in 1997.  From the dramatics, the special effects, and the costuming, Missy’s art is far from “normal”.  Since her first solo album “Supa Dupa Fly”, her creativity is embedded not only in her iconic videos but in producing and writing some of the greatest hits.

Being the first woman to win the Micheal Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, it’s important that we give Missy all of her flowers.  She changed the way artists show their music in videos forever. To celebrate her birthday, we honor her by sharing the most memorable Missy Elliott videos of all time.  

1. The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

2. Lose Control

3. Work It

4. Get Your Freak On

5. One Minute Man

6. Gossip Folks

7. I’m Really Hot

8. Hot Boyz

9. Sock It To Me

