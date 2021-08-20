Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Day Two: R. Kelly Sex-Trafficking Trial

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

Day two of R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial saw Jerhonda Pace, the prosecution’s witness took the stand again on Thursday to begin answering cross-examination questions from defense lawyers such as: Was she “stalking” the R&B star she so admired when she was a teenager in 2009?

As Pace read aloud from her journal about what happened the last time she saw Kelly at his Chicago-area home in 2010, she started weeping and was handed tissues. “Rob called me a silly b—-,” and after slapping me a few times said “It’s not going to be an open hand next time.”

See story here

Day Two: R. Kelly Sex-Trafficking Trial

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Mugshot

Day Two: R. Kelly Sex-Trafficking Trial

 1 hour ago
08.20.21
Array

TLC Talks “Waterfalls” And How It Almost Didn’t…

 2 days ago
08.18.21

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt…

 3 days ago
08.18.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 20 Portraits

Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

 3 days ago
08.17.21
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Hart’s Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes…

 4 days ago
08.16.21

Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes…

 5 days ago
08.16.21

Serena Williams Looks Gorgeous In Curve-Hugging Dress From…

 5 days ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His…

 5 days ago
08.16.21

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly…

 1 week ago
08.13.21

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot &…

 1 week ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close