Day Two: R. Kelly Sex-Trafficking Trial

Day two of R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial saw Jerhonda Pace, the prosecution’s witness took the stand again on Thursday to begin answering cross-examination questions from defense lawyers such as: Was she “stalking” the R&B star she so admired when she was a teenager in 2009?

As Pace read aloud from her journal about what happened the last time she saw Kelly at his Chicago-area home in 2010, she started weeping and was handed tissues. “Rob called me a silly b—-,” and after slapping me a few times said “It’s not going to be an open hand next time.”

