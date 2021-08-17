Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 20 Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Just two weeks after the epic Lox/Dipset Verzuz battle, Harlem rapper Jim Jones took to his Instagram Story on Monday to reveal the news that he was recovering from Covid-19 while encouraging his fans to continue wearing masks and social distancing in an effort to combat the virus.

“I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it’s more important for me to do this. I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin’ ‘round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman.”

“So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from as many packed and crowded places. This shit is no joke. I really felt it and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”

See story here

Then & Now: A Look Back At Dipset’s Transformation (PHOTOS)
0 photos
Jim Jones Announces He's recovering From Covid-19

Videos
Latest
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 20 Portraits

Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

 5 hours ago
08.17.21
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Hart’s Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes…

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Serena Williams Looks Gorgeous In Curve-Hugging Dress From…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His…

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly…

 5 days ago
08.13.21

Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot &…

 5 days ago
08.13.21

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gorgeous Greys In…

 5 days ago
08.13.21

Took Long Enough: De La Soul’s Catalog To…

 5 days ago
08.13.21

Jay-Z And Roc Nation Invest Into Michael Rubin’s…

 6 days ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close