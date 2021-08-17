Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Just two weeks after the epic Lox/Dipset Verzuz battle, Harlem rapper Jim Jones took to his Instagram Story on Monday to reveal the news that he was recovering from Covid-19 while encouraging his fans to continue wearing masks and social distancing in an effort to combat the virus.

“I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it’s more important for me to do this. I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin’ ‘round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman.”