Jim Jones Announces That He’s Recovering From Covid-19

Just two weeks after the epic Lox/Dipset Verzuz battle, Harlem rapper Jim Jones took to his Instagram Story on Monday to reveal the news that he was recovering from Covid-19 while encouraging his fans to continue wearing masks and social distancing in an effort to combat the virus.
“I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it’s more important for me to do this. I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin’ ‘round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman.”
“So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from as many packed and crowded places. This shit is no joke. I really felt it and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”
