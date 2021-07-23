Jacob Latimore Remembers Living Off McDonalds During His Early Career

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Jacob Latimore is helping McDonald’s celebrate MyMcdonald’s Rewards, giving fans the opportunity to win rewards, even giving one lucky fan the opportunity to receive free fans for life. Jacob Latimore spoke with The Source, and revealed McDonald’s played an important part in his survival.

“When I first moved to Atlanta, I was staying with like 30 people and the reason I was staying with that many people is that everybody was trying to pursue their music career. You have in one room, it was three producers and another room was like two writers in and their management. And then the cameraman in another one. We were running this mini Motown and honestly, the dollar menu was like the only thing we could afford. It was a meal for everybody just to eat real quick and move on with their day. McDonald’s is our best friend.

So when this opportunity came around, it really just kind of brought me back home to those grounded memories where McDonald’s is just really holding it down. The loyalty contest is just super interesting because whoever the winner is, they’ll get free French fries for life. So, you know, that’s like, that’s like super dope. And I thought that was super interesting. So, um, I wanted to be a part of that and, uh, you know, I’m kind of sad. I can’t choose myself.”

