Dr. Collier Explains What You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant [WATCH]

As the world starts to open up, masks are coming off and people are starting to come out of their homes. Even though citizens are adapting to the “new normal”, coronavirus is still alive. Dr. Collier shares an update on what the new COVID-19 variant is like and what to expect.
Instead of calling it the variant from different countries, they’re naming it the Delta variant which was originally found in India. Medical professionals are taking it very serious as they claim it to be highly contagious.
Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain
1. Exactly
1 of 15
Trump: "we've had no problems whatsoever" with people getting covid at our rallies— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain:
Herman Cain's zombie twitter: "Wait, I..."
2. Tears2 of 15
3. Ha!
3 of 15
Trump: We had no problem with Covid at my rallies— Janelle James , moody clown. (@janellejcomedy) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain's Twitter: Tell em Donald!
4. The gif says it all.4 of 15
5. Hello!
5 of 15
HERMAN CAIN DIED AFTER ATTENDING A TRUMP RALLY— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 30, 2020
6. Cues Jeopardy music.
6 of 15
Trump: "We've had zero problems at our rallies."— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain could not be reached for comment. #Debates2020
7.
7 of 15
Herman Cain, after attending a Trump rally without a mask. But sure, no problems. pic.twitter.com/Lzab0ovI3d— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 30, 2020
8.
8 of 15
“So far we’ve had no problem [Trump on Covid at his rallies].”— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain unavailable for comment
9.
9 of 15
trump literally killed herman cain lol— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 30, 2020
10.
10 of 15
Herman. Cain.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 30, 2020
11.
11 of 15
FACT CHECK: Herman Cain died from covid from Trump's campaign rally. #Debates2020— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020
12.
12 of 15
Trump: "We've had no problem whatsoever" with big rallies.— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain died of COVID-19 after attending one. #Debates2020
13.
13 of 15
Trump: We've had no negative effect with the rallies— Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain in hell: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
14.
14 of 15
Lmao trump said there was "no negative effect" from his maskless super-spreader rally crowds.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 30, 2020
Herman Cain would disagree.
15.
15 of 15
Herman Cain ghost enters the chat. #RIP https://t.co/TKFdaxcSfs— Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) September 30, 2020
Dr. Collier Explains What You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com