Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib Comes Out As 1st Openly Gay Active NFL Player

Los Angeles Pride Parade 2018

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history Monday by coming out as the first active openly gay NFL player after making the announcement via Instagram post. Nassib is 28 and played college football at Penn state. He is a five-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, spent 2018-19 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is now entering his second season as a backup defensive end for the Raiders.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate.”

