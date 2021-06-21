99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

When it comes to serving looks, Gabrielle Union knows a thing or two about putting stylish garments together. Known for slaying on both social media and the red carpet, the actress turned designer launched her own fashion collection with mega retailer, NY & Company. Through their collaborations, she has been able to share her love for fun patterns, vibrant colors, and exciting fabrics.

In her daily life, Gabrielle shows us how fun and effortless style can be. Both Dwayne Wade and his wife pound the pavement as if it’s their own personal catwalk. The two take being a stylish power couple to the next level.

In an Instagram post, Gabrielle showed off her street style as she exited a hotel with her husband. The duo show us why they’re the epitome of a stylish power couple. Gabrielle wore a symmetrical patterned blue, yellow, and beige Stella McCartney dress partnered with yellow Jimmy Choo sandals. Dwayne matched her fly in a navy blue suit clad Way of Wade sneakers.

The couple is no stranger to stepping out and making fashion statements. During Paris Fashion Week, they shut it down during just about every runway show they attended. If that’s not enough, they’re both known for making the best dressed list at high-profile red carpet events. Individually their style speaks for itself but together, the two are a fashionable force. What do you think? Did Gabrielle Union and her husband serve style goals in her latest photo?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘I Thank God Everyday’

Cuteness Overload: 2 Year Old Kaavia James Unboxed A Valentino Purse That Costs More Than My NYC Rent

Gabrielle Union Says Learning To Embrace Her Natural Beauty Helped Her Fall Back In Love With Herself

Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: