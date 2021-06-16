Local
Richmond Could Have A Casino But It’s Up To The VOTERS!

One Casino

Because of overwhelming support from you and thousands of other Richmonders, Richmond City Council voted last night to approve ONE as Richmond’s casino operator.

Voters will now have the opportunity to approve ONE this November!

In the months ahead, we look forward to sharing great news about the good jobs and critical new tax revenue for our schools, roads, and community programs that ONE will bring to Richmond — all through private investment without taxpayer dollars being used!

This project will help lift up the entire city!

