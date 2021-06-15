Lifestyle
Simone Biles Gives Us Style And Grace As The June Cover Girl Of Glamour Magazine

Simone Biles gives a high dosage of Black Girl Magic on June's issue of Glamour Magazine.

2021 GK U.S. Classic

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Famed gymnast Simone Biles is flashing her award-winning smile on this June’s Glamour Magazine cover. Dressed in a white bardot crop top, matching skirt, and a super long braid with red, white, and blue ribbon tied in.

During her interview, Biles discusses her journey to self-discovery. Via the magazine’s Instagram page they gave a glimpse at how she manages stress and depression. The post read, “Not knowing how to navigate a postponement took a toll on her mental health. Like many of us, she struggled with depression and even thought about quitting. But that didn’t last long. ‘I wanted to give up,’ Biles says. ‘But it would have been dumb because I’ve worked way too hard.’”

At just 24-years old, she has a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, making her the most decorated American gymnast and the world’s third most decorated gymnast. She is easily considered the greatest gymnast in the world. With that level of success it is expected for Biles to occasionally battle with the best ways to preserve herself and her energy.

It is a great honor to be know as the most talented gymnast in the world. The record-breaking star is making serious strides in the world of Black athletes. She is proof that if you stay dedicated to your craft, you can become the best at it.

 

Photos
Close