Tia Mowry-Hardrict Goes Blonde Again And We’re Loving It!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is still proving that blondes have more fun! Last month, she took to Instagram to debut her newest hair color – a gorgeous shade of golden blonde – and while she seemed satisfied with that warm, golden hue for a few weeks, today she turned it up a notch and shocked us all when she debuted her latest look: platinum blonde shoulder-length hair with wispy bangs!

The legendary Sister Sister actress took to Instagram to show off her latest look, posting a series of selfies so we could see the new hair from every angle. Rocking a soft yellow oversized blazer with minimal makeup and jewelry, she instantly gave us hair envy with three simple selfies. “She’s back!!” she captioned the photos. “You can call me #blondie #hairstyles #fun”

We’re absolutely loving this new look and we’re definitely not alone as fans and friends alike shared their approval of the new blondie via the comment section of Tia’s post. “She’s ” said Wendy Raquel Robinson, fellow actress and Tia’s former co-star from the hit series The Game. “Oh, this what we doing???? Well hey blondie ,” wrote Gabrielle Denis, another actress and former co-star from The Game.

While it’s unclear who the stylist was for this look, we know that popular LA-based, celebrity hair extensions specialist and stylist Davonte Washington has been responsible for many of Tia’s blonde bombshell looks in the past. Just l ast month, Tia rocked a long, wavy blonde wig from the IamDavontae Wig Collection and absolutely broke the Internet when she debuted her new hair.

“Stepping On Necks Sweetie,” Davontae captioned the photo. Yes, ma’am!

Although we love Tia in this blonde moment, we also adore her curls as well and swoon whenever she shows off her natural locs on Instagram. Just last week, the 42-year-old wife and mother of two posted a series of gorgeous makeup-free selfies and showed us the progress of her natural hair journey from when she chopped all her hair off at the beginning of 2020 until now. Since her big chop, we’ve seen Tia rock a variety of hairstyles including her natural curls, fro, braids, and wigs and our good sis slays each look every time! “#TBT How it started VS How it’s going!” she captioned the transformation photos. “I chopped my hair off at the beginning of #2020! Rocked a #fro SWIPE to see the growth! #curls #natural #naturalhair ”

We’re always here for a good hair moment!

