Hot Spot: A Bernie Mac Biopic Is On The Way From John Legend’s Production Company [WATCH]

The legendary Bernie Mac is getting his flowers in an upcoming biopic from John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted. According to The Wrap, Mike Jackson, Legend’s business partner “made the announcement during a Q&A with Legend at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, saying that a deal had just been made between the studio and Bernie Mac’s estate that “John doesn’t know about yet.” There’s no date for the movie as of now because they’re searching for the perfect actor to portray the comedian.

Who do you think could play Bernie Mac?

