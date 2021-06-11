Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: A Bernie Mac Biopic Is On The Way From John Legend’s Production Company [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
The legendary Bernie Mac is getting his flowers in an upcoming biopic from John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted.  According to The Wrap,  Mike Jackson, Legend’s business partner “made the announcement during a Q&A with Legend at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, saying that a deal had just been made between the studio and Bernie Mac’s estate that “John doesn’t know about yet.” There’s no date for the movie as of now because they’re searching for the perfect actor to portray the comedian.

Who do you think could play Bernie Mac?

Bernie Mac will forever be remembered as one of the best comedians of all time and an original King of Comedy! Although, he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through his beautiful daughter, Je’Niece Childress and grand-daughter. Click here to see 11 of our best photos of Bernie’s daughter and granddaughter!

