Billy Porter Reveals 2007 HIV Diagnosis

A Soldier&apos;s Play Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Billy Porter is best known for his role as Pray Tell, a character who is HIV-positive, on the FX series “Pose,” but now Porter has revealed that he has been drawing on his own life because he has been living with HIV for over 14 years now.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he was diagnosed 14 years ago…at the same time being diagnosed with Type II diabetes and filing bankruptcy.

“The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already (accumulated) in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years. HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God’s punishment.”

