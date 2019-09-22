CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood

Posted September 22, 2019

Listen…we just love us some Billy Porter!

The Tony winner and Emmy nominee is a proud, out Black gay man who literally SLAYS every red carpet he walks down with his authenticity, fearlessness and iconic sense of style.

But just when you thought it wasn’t possible for him to top himself, the Pose star did exactly that even before getting into his limo to go to the 71st Primetime Emmys tonight.

He basically STUNTED by letting folks follow him as he got ready for tonight’s festivities…and babyeeeeee….it’s an entire mood!

Take a look:

Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

2. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

3. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

4. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

5. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

6. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

7. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

8. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

9. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

10. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

11. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

12. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

13. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

14. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

15. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

16. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

17. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

18. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

19. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

20. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

21. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

22. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

23. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

24. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

25. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

26. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

27. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty
Latest
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Feared For Son…
 13 hours ago
09.24.19
One Vote 2018 Logo Header
Today Is National Voter Registration Day, Don’t Wait…
 18 hours ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Viral Clip Proves Eagles Fans Are On Another…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Florida Police Office Suspended After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Leah’s Lemonade: The KING of R&B…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
MODEL MONDAY: Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Big3 Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Watch Awkward Moment When RuPaul Is Asked Why…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Premiere of Showtime’s ‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Announces Retirement
 2 days ago
09.23.19
'Greenleaf' Press Conference
Oprah’s Book Club Starts A New Chapter With…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close