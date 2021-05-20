Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Want Justice

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Malcolm X with Money

Source: Richard Saunders/Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Richard Saunders/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Tulsa Race Massacre is now considered one of the worst racially violent events in American History where as many as 300 Black people died, 10,000 homeless and the all-Black community of Greenwood was destroyed.

107 yr-old Viola Fletcher, her 100-year-old brother, Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis, and a third survivor, 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle, appeared before the subcommittee in washington to push for reparations for the horrific event which they believe Oklahoma and Tulsa are responsible for.

See story here

 

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Want Justice

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - July 17, 201
Issa Rae Making Moves With HBO Max
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Tapped To Lead ‘Project Greenlight’ Revival…
 2 days ago
05.19.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That…
 2 days ago
05.19.21
Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby and It’s A…
 2 days ago
05.19.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg Working On A…
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Blackish Star Marsai Martin talks New Film, Life…
 2 days ago
05.19.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 3 days ago
05.18.21
New Merger Alert: AT&T Announces It Is Merging…
 3 days ago
05.18.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations…
 3 days ago
05.18.21
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Discusses The Story…
 4 days ago
05.17.21
5 items
2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love
 4 days ago
05.17.21
Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To…
 4 days ago
05.17.21
Nina Parker Sets Instagram Ablaze And Celebrates The…
 4 days ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting…
 4 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close