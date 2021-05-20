Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Want Justice

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The Tulsa Race Massacre is now considered one of the worst racially violent events in American History where as many as 300 Black people died, 10,000 homeless and the all-Black community of Greenwood was destroyed.

107 yr-old Viola Fletcher, her 100-year-old brother, Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis, and a third survivor, 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle, appeared before the subcommittee in washington to push for reparations for the horrific event which they believe Oklahoma and Tulsa are responsible for.

See story here

