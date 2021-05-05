Television
50 Cent’s Show ‘Confessions Of A Crime Queen’ Gets Straight-To-Series Order

50 Cent

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is continuing to put his stamp of being one of televisions’ biggest producers as he has now inked his latest project, “Confessions of a Crime Queen.” According to Deadline, this latest project got a straight-to-series order and is being hailed as a “first of it’s kind anthology series” that will combine documentary and scripted elements to bring the story to life.

50 Cent continues to win as we continue to watch his “Power” series, “For Life” and now “Confessions of a Crime Queen” which will be on Discovery+ sometime next year.

 

