99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Joseline Hernandez was a guest on the Wendy Williams Show yesterday and all hell broke loose after Wendy made comments about Joseline’s ever changing looks to her face. The Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez tells Wendy she wants her flowers and recognition for all of her hard work over the years. Wendy responds.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: