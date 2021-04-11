CLOSE
How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!

"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Jack of all celebrity trades, Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

You maybe asking, “How many kids does Nick Cannon have?” With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden.

Abby, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to post photos from her latest maternity photoshoot alongside Cannon. Check out the pictures below!

"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

9 photos Launch gallery

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

Continue reading Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

