CLOSE
Radio One
HomeRadio One

The Carl Nelson Show


Ground-breaking, Peabody Award-winning broadcast news journalist Carl Nelson, has interviewed Presidents, Prime Ministers, Heads of State, politicians, authors, celebrities, civic leaders, and people from all walks of life over a four-decade career that has taken him from Nelson Mandela’s prison cell in South Africa to the Rodney King Riots in Los Angeles, to his present career as the host of Washington DC’s latest daily newsmaker radio program weekdays from 4-7 pm on WOL 1450am and WOLDCNews.com

The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian…
 18 hours ago
04.09.21
Twitter Reportedly Was In Discussions To Drop A…
 23 hours ago
04.09.21
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Baby Junie Entered The Walk Challenge And Then…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
HHW Tech Review: Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra Is…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Zone: Swizz Beats Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Gunman Who Killed 5 People In South Carolina…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Patagonia Is Donating $1 Million To Fight Georgia’s…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Regina King & Viola Davis Showcase Jaw Dropping…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again
 2 days ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By…
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had…
 2 days ago
04.08.21
10 items
New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Photos
Close