CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint Your Skin Needs This Spring

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launches into select Boots stores & Boots.com

Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty

Makeup just got easier now that Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint hit the scene. With the spring season right around the corner, there will be more reason to commune outside. Wearing a face mask on a consistent basis has drastically changed how women decide to wear makeup. On days where light foundation coverage is needed, a product like Fenty’s Eaze Drop Tint may come in handy.

The brand gave the details on all the product highlights in an Instagram post:

💧Smooth serum-like texture that layers well with all #FENTYBEAUTY primers and (@fentyskin’s #HYDRAVIZOR)

💧Buildable light to medium longwear coverage

💧Applies easily with clean fingers or brush – whichever you prefer

💧Pairs well with any bronzer, blush or lippie 👄

💧Great for all skin types (oily, dry or combination skin)”

 

The skin tint, which is said to be light weight and help you maneuver the summer heat, comes in 25 shades. It is also formulated with Sodium Hyaluronate which is known to keep the skin hydrated.

Light weight makeup sounds like a great idea this coming spring. The coverage looks amazing judging by the Instagram videos of influencers using Eaze Drop. This may be a product I add to my makeup bag. You can purchase Fenty’s new skin tint both online and in-stores of any Sephora, and on FentyBeauty.com. What do you think? Are you trying Eaze Drop this spring?

DON’T MISS…

Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Launch, Body Sauce

Fenty Skin’s Latest Product Is The Key To Having Well-Rested Eyes

 

Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint Your Skin Needs This Spring  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 17 hours ago
04.02.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 22 hours ago
04.02.21
Saweetie Scores An Extension on Warner Publishing Deal
 23 hours ago
04.02.21
LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly
 1 day ago
04.02.21
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Posing Heroes, 'A Dog Day Afternoon' Benefiting A Wish For Animals - Portraits
Death Row Records Turns 30
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap –…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Ghostface Killah Reminisces On Finding MF DOOM’s Beat…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close