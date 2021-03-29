Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé

The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne thinks if there were a Verzuz between Beyoncé and Rihanna, Rihanna would win. “It’ll be a great one though, that’s a dream Verzuz, that’s PayPerView. If Rihanna and Beyoncé did a Verzuz on PayPerView, I would pay fight prices,” proclaimed the radio personality.

The discussion being had with Charlamagne’s Brilliant Idiot co-host, Andrew Shultz, turned to performance with Shultz saying Beyoncé would “blow Rihanna out of the water,” which Charlamagne disagreeing saying, “If it’s just songs, Rihanna.”

Going by worldwide record sales, Beyonce has sold over 100 million since 2003, whereas Rihanna has sold an incredible 250 million crowning her the true queen!

Who do you think would win in a Verzuz battle, Rihanna or Beyoncé? Would you pay pay-per-view prices to see a Verzuz with Rihanna and Beyoncé?

