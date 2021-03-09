CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant Wins Case To Name Deputies Who Shared Crash Photos

The names of four Los Angeles County Sheriff Department deputies who allegedly took or shared photos of the helicopter crash scene that killed Lakers star Kobe Bryant will be released to his wife Vanessa. A judge made that ruling on Monday. Bryant has wanted the sheriff’s department to turn over the names, saying the deputies must be held accountable.

But, attorneys for the deputies argued their names should remain sealed so hackers couldn’t try to gain access to their devices and publish the photographs. Bryant’s attorney welcomed the judge’s ruling, telling CNN, “Transparency promotes accountability.”

Do you agree the sheriff’s department should have to release the names?

