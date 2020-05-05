CLOSE
Happy 38th Birthday Vanessa Bryant: 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet

Posted 7 hours ago

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


In a bittersweet solar return, Vanessa Bryant celebrates her 38th birthday today. It will be the first time she cuts a cake or blows out candles without Gigi and Kobe Bryant. As you can imagine, the last few months have been emotionally draining for the mother and philanthropist. Between mourning the loss of her husband and child, she’s had to remain the pillar of strength for her other kids. She’s also had to morph into the face of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Still, she manages to juggle all hats with the utmost style and grace.

Vanessa didn’t make many appearances without her husband. She wasn’t like today’s typical ‘basketball wife’. Her primary focus was raising her children to be the best, as well as supporting her husband’s career. Both were full-time jobs that she mastered.

While today might be a difficult one for Vanessa Bryant, I’m sure she finds comfort in knowing the world is standing with her in support and solidarity. In honor of her 38th birthday (5/5), we’re highlighting 10 times Vanessa Bryant lit up the red carpet.

1. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2000

VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2000 Source:Getty

A very young Kobe Bryant and then Vanessa Cornejo Urbieta Laine, posed on the red carpet of the Teen Choice Awards. The two wed the following year.

2. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE “GRINDHOUSE” PREMIERE, 2007

VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE "GRINDHOUSE" PREMIERE, 2007 Source:Getty

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant attended the “Grindhouse” Premiere, with Vanessa casually dressed in a yellow and white mini dress.

3. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE L.A. LAKERS 3RD ANNUAL CASINO NIGHT AND POKER INVITATIONAL, 2006

VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE L.A. LAKERS 3RD ANNUAL CASINO NIGHT AND POKER INVITATIONAL, 2006 Source:Getty

A very pregnant Vanessa Bryant attended the L.A. Lakers 3rd Annual casino Night and Poker Invitational with her husband Kobe.

4. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE PREMIERE OF THE DOCUMENTARY “KOBE BRYANT’S MUSE”, 2015

VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE PREMIERE OF THE DOCUMENTARY "KOBE BRYANT'S MUSE", 2015 Source:Getty

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant attended the premiere event for the Showtime documentary “Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” with both of them dressed in all black.

5. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE TRIBECA SHORTS: ANIMATED SHORTS CURATED BY WHOOPI GOLDBERG, 2017

VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE TRIBECA SHORTS: ANIMATED SHORTS CURATED BY WHOOPI GOLDBERG, 2017 Source:Getty

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant looked chic at the Tribeca Shorts Animated Shorts curated by Whoopi Goldberg event during the Tribeca Film Festival.

6. VANESSA BRYANT AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018

VANESSA BRYANT AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Vanessa Bryant looked completely glamorous in a maroon off-the-shoulder dress at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

7. VANESSA BRYANT AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018

VANESSA BRYANT AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018 Source:Getty

Vanessa kept it simple at the Baby2Baby Gala in a long flowy floral dress.

8. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019

VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty

Vanessa rocked two gorgeous accessories at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party; her handsome husband and her growing baby bump!

9. VANESSA BRYANT AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019

VANESSA BRYANT AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Vanessa Bryant attended the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala clad in a pink and red printed gown that sheltered her baby bump.

10. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT SEAN COMBS 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019

VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT SEAN COMBS 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019 Source:Getty

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant looked picture-perfect at Sean Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash.

