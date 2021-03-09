CLOSE
Halle Berry Shows Love to Van Hunt On His Birthday

Halle Berry

Source: Amy Sussman / TPH

Halle Berry took to Instagram and showed love to her boyfriend Van Hunt on his birthday. In a PDA-filled post, Berry said, “A real woman can do it all by herself, but a REAL man won’t let her. Happy Birthday VanO I only wish I’d known you sooner so that I could have loved you longer.”

Berry also shared a pretty steamy Valentine’s Day post alongside her new man with both of them in onesies. Back in September, news of the two being in a relationship came out.

What do you think of Halle’s new relationship?

