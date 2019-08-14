Halle Berry Hallelujah!: 10 Hip-Hop Halle Berry Name Drops

via Global Grind

“Halle Berry or Hallelujah!”

Hip-hop loves Halle Berry.

The legendary actress has been touted as the quintessential black woman, as well as the standard of beauty for African-American women across the world.

Let’s not forget to mention that besides being an Academy Award winning actress, she’s also hip-hop’s favorite muse.

Although there are hundreds of Halle Berry hip-hop name drops, we decided to round up a few of our favorites.

From Notorious B.I.G.’s mention of Halle Berry back in ’90s, to Hurricane Chris’ horribly catchy 2009 track “Halle Berry (She’s Fine),” we got them all.

Check out the 10 most notable Halle Berry name drops below!

