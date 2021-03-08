Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family Of Extreme Racism

Shocking allegations emerged from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night. The Duchess of Sussex accused the palace of flagrant racism, while Harry painted a bleak picture of royal life. TODAY senior international correspondent Keir Simmons reports from Buckingham Palace.

Sunday night was the explosive two hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Oprah said they had to cut out over an hour of the interview and she appeared on CBS This Morning Monday morning to share some of what was cut out. She said Meghan’s stepsister that she has not seen or spoken to in 18 years is releasing a tell-all book about Meghan.

Oprah expanded more on Meghan’s comments that someone made a comment about Archie’s skin color. Oprah said, it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of the conversations about Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby skin color.