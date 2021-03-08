CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family Of Extreme Racism

Trooping the Colour Ceremony, London, UK - 8 Jun 2019

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Shocking allegations emerged from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night. The Duchess of Sussex accused the palace of flagrant racism, while Harry painted a bleak picture of royal life. TODAY senior international correspondent Keir Simmons reports from Buckingham Palace.

Sunday night was the explosive two hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Oprah said they had to cut out over an hour of the interview and she appeared on CBS This Morning Monday morning to share some of what was cut out. She said Meghan’s stepsister that she has not seen or spoken to in 18 years is releasing a tell-all book about Meghan.

Oprah expanded more on Meghan’s comments that someone made a comment about Archie’s skin color. Oprah said, it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of the conversations about Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby skin color.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!
2 photos
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet!
0 photos
Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family Of Extreme Racism

Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 6 hours ago
03.08.21
Gladys Knight Performing at Manchester O2 Apollo
Gladys Knight Delivers Soul-Stirring National Anthem
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Drops One Day Early
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Netflix, Obamas’ Higher Ground to Release Kevin Hart’s…
 3 days ago
03.05.21
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 5 days ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 5 days ago
03.03.21
T.I. & Tiny Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults,…
 5 days ago
03.03.21
Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast…
 6 days ago
03.03.21
Aries Spears
Aries Spears Launches Tirade Against Rap Artists: “None…
 6 days ago
03.02.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
Eddie Murphy Says Political Correctness Is Making People…
 6 days ago
03.02.21
You Care: Divorce Papers Reveal The Reason Kim…
 1 week ago
03.02.21
Dancer Claims Professional Snitch Tekashi69 Hit Her With…
 1 week ago
03.02.21
The Marathon Continues: Daniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle…
 1 week ago
03.02.21
Photos
Close