Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Posted 20 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another baby royal baby, a spokesperson for the couple announced Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child”

The Buckingham Palace released a statement following the announcement, “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

This will be the couple’s second child and the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

