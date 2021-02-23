CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In Los Angeles

141st Open Championship - Final Round

Source: Stuart Franklin / Getty

Golf legend Tiger Woods is in surgery after suffering injuries from a single-car accident in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. According to a representative for the golfer, Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash.

LASD released a report stating, “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” officials say.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Woods recently took photos with Dwyane Wade and the 45-year-old recently announced he endured another back surgery, which could keep him from playing in the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In Los Angeles  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 10 hours ago
02.23.21
Bag Collection: Jay-Z Sells Half Of Aces Of…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva Host…
 4 days ago
02.19.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 5 days ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close