GG Townson &a Laila Odom Wish This Scene Didn’t Get Deleted From The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [WATCH]

If you’re waiting for the Salt-N-Pepa movie, just know the movie will blow you away! GG Townson who plays Cheryl “Salt” James and Laila Odom who plays Sandra “Pepa” Denton dish some behind-the-scenes details of the upcoming Lifetime biopic.  The two share their experience with working hands-on with the iconic group, going through a 6-week boot camp, and scenes of the film that they wish stayed in the film.

The Salt-N-Pepa biopic will air on Lifetime, January 23rd at 8/7c.

GG Townson &a Laila Odom Wish This Scene Didn't Get Deleted From The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [WATCH]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

