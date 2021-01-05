Al B. Sure Shares Health Update After Being Told He Had Months To Live

Al B. Sure recently shared a health update with fans. The R&B singer and radio host of Love & R&B was told by doctors that he only had months to live if he didn’t change his lifestyle and get serious about his health. Al took to Instagram to thank fans and his doctor for their support. Back in 2017 Sure weighed in at 309 but after an issue with his gallbladder, a blockage and some internal toxic problems the singer had weight loss surgery. He currently weighs 195.

Has your doctor given you an ultimatum for your health? What changes are you making in 2021 for your health?

