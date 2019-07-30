CLOSE
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al B. Sure!

Posted July 30, 2019

Al B. Sure!

Source: Reach Media / Al B. Sure!


95.5 The Lou will be getting a brand new sound. Starting Monday, August 5th Al B. Sure will be hosting the new Love and R&B show every Sunday-Thursday 6PM-11pm.

Relax and enjoy the smooth sound of Al B. Sure and your favorite R&B hits.

1. 16th Annual American Music Awards – Press Room

16th Annual American Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 30: Singer Al B. Sure! attends the 16th Annual American Music Awards on January 30, 1989 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,1980-1989,archival,shrine auditorium,american music awards,al b. sure,al b. sure!

2. Al B. Sure

Al B. Sure Source:@arturoholmesphotos

Stellar Awards 2019 Red Carpet at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. al b. sure,stellar awards

3. Al B. Sure!

Al B. Sure! Source:Al B. Sure!

Headshots to R&B Singer Al B. Sure! al b. sure!

4. Al B. Sure!

Al B. Sure! Source:Al B. Sure!

Headshots to R&B Singer Al B. Sure! al b. sure!

5. Al B. Sure!

Al B. Sure! Source:Al B. Sure!

Headshots to R&B Singer Al B. Sure! al b. sure!

6. Al B. Sure!

Al B. Sure! Source:Al B. Sure!

Headshots to R&B Singer Al B. Sure! al b. sure!

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

#AlBeez 🐝 around the 🌎 #WBW #MeettheBrowns backstage @MTV's #RockTheCradle @cbstvstudios Studio City, CA 2008 🐝 Safe going #Back2Back 🙏🏽 ❤️ 🎧 @OfficialAlBSure!'s @Pandora #RadioStation 📻 Click or copy www.AlBSure.net/PandoraRadio Its All #NewJackSwing, #RnB & we definitely keep it OG #NewJackSexy 🌎 #AlBSure #OfficialAlBSure #theLightSkinGeneral #theVoiceofLasVegas #theAmbassadorofRnB @LasVegasWeekly #WayBackWednesday AL🐝's Say to yourself daily #iamNewJackSexy #SecretGardenRadio 🖥 #VegasStrong & #MtVernon4Life #SecretGarden #theSecretGarden #Pandora #PandoraRadio I❤️my Seeds #AlQDev Chan & Grand, Master #Chayse 🌍 www.AlBSure.net/Bio 🖥 🌏 www.AlBSure.net/Booking

A post shared by Al B. Sure! (@officialalbsure) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

#AlBeez 🐝 around the 🌎 Ok, Rule #1 I’ve never taken a bathroom shot so please keep reading #2 I am guilty of leaving the toilet seat up sometimes. #3 Practicing & learning to use these #ProgressiveLenses & the 👁Dr. says “Do not move your head up and down, but rather adjust only your eyes 👀 for reading & distance is the trick.” Does anyone else new to Progressive Lenses go through this without offsetting your equilibrium?. You’d think that wearing glasses 🤓 was just elementary! Go figure!👂🏼In the meanwhile... 🎧 @OfficialAlBSure!'s @Spotify #Stream the entire catalog right here. Just Click or copy 🖥 www.AlBSure.net/SPOTIFY into your browser & hear #NewJackSwing, #NewJackSexy, #RnB, #SlowJams, a little bit of #RocknRoll w/ the title #NeverStopLovinYou & a #tribute #remake or 3 w/ Sting’s #Fragile MJ’s #LadyInMyLife or maybe The Eagles 🦅 #HotelCalifornia 🌎 #AlBSure #OfficialAlBSure #theLightSkinGeneral #theVoiceofLasVegas #theAmbassadorofRnB @LasVegasWeekly AL🐝’s Say to yourself daily #iamNewJackSexy (& Join on family on FB) #SecretGardenRadio #SGSJ 📺 SecretGardenRadio.com #VegasStrong & #MtVernon4Life #HarlemAmerican @Puma Briefs @TomFord cologne @king_baby_studio glasses 👓 *posts in delayed time frame #HBBeachBody 🌏 🖥 🌏 www.AlBSure.net/Booking

A post shared by Al B. Sure! (@officialalbsure) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

#AlBeez 🐝 around the 🌎 Pt.1 it’s another #TBT feat a few clips from @TVOnetv’s most viewed #UnSung episode feature #AlB.Sure! #PleaseListentoMyDemo & Sign me Sir Entertainment Mogul @AndreHarrell via #BennyMedina @Uptown_Records_ @WBR I S👀 You @DJEddieF #HeavyD @UnSung_Producers #ASmithandCo #TVOne #UrbanOne #RadioOne 🙏🏽 Coming Soon #inEffectMode 2.018 #Part2 #50 #Health #Fitness -Minus 60 Lbs #ChangeYourCircle #ChangeYourLife... #NewJackSwing #RnB #NewJackSexy #TheSoundTrackOfOurGeneration 🌎 #AlBSure #OfficialAlBSure #theVoiceofLasVegas The #AmbassadorofRnB @LasVegasWeekly #ThrowBackThursday 🖥 (#iCanTellYou #TiFY Video here: SecretGardenRadio.com/VegasStrong & #MtVernon4Life 🌏 🖥 🌏 www.AlBSure.net/Booking

A post shared by Al B. Sure! (@officialalbsure) on

