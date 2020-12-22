CLOSE
#JusticeForJamar: Cops Wrongfully Detain Black Man While Eating At Virginia Beach Mall

A video went viral over the weekend of a Black man being wrongfully detained by police while minding his business at Virginia Beach’s Lynnhaven Mall.

In it, a man identified by his wife as Jamar is seen being handcuffed while eating in the food court with his family. The officer who remains unidentified accused Jamar of owning a stolen black truck and using stolen credit cards. 

The video shows the man reasonably becoming irritated as officers escort him out while his wife shouts; “What did he do? He did nothing. We don’t have a black truck!”

The police and the wife urge the man to stay calm but he’s clearly upset because the police didn’t even bother to question him before detaining him. Ultimately, Jamar was released and an officer was seen in the video apologizing.

“We got a description of someone who was using stolen credits cards. That man is a Black man with dreads and he’s wearing all black and was with a boy that was wearing read,” the officer said.

“I sincerely apologize. It was a complete misunderstanding,” the officer said. “If he was using stolen credit cards and had a stolen vehicle then I wouldn’t have talked to him. I would’ve just taken him into custody and detained him, okay?”

SOMEBODY NEEDS TO BE FIRED.

The incident has caught the attention of the likes of T.I. and racked up MILLIONS of views.

Local Virginia newspaper The Virginia Pilot says an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do,” Police Chief Paul Neudigat said about the video. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”

SMH, what do you think the investigation will show, and how long before Jamar and his family rightfully file suit?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

#JusticeForJamar: Cops Wrongfully Detain Black Man While Eating At Virginia Beach Mall  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

