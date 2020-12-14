CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsActors

'Secret Life Of Pets' New York Premiere

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes will pair up to start in a limited drama series for Netflix. This role will be Kevin’s drama debut. He will play a character similar to himself, and Wesley will play his older brother.

True Story is being described as, “A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philidelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”

There is no word yet on when True Story will hit Netflix.

How do you think Kevin Hart will do in a serious role?

See story here

9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
0 photos
Kevin Hart And Wesley Snipes Will Star As Brothers In Netflix Limited Drama

Videos
Latest
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Ahsoka Tano & Rangers of The Republic Getting…
 3 days ago
12.14.20
Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor Responsible…
 3 days ago
12.12.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 3 days ago
12.12.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 3 days ago
12.12.20
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Is It You Or Nah?: Dionne Warwick Confirms…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Young Producer Creates Viral Mashups That Gets The…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie…
 5 days ago
12.09.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…
 6 days ago
12.09.20
Photos
Close