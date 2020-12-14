Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes will pair up to start in a limited drama series for Netflix. This role will be Kevin’s drama debut. He will play a character similar to himself, and Wesley will play his older brother.

True Story is being described as, “A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philidelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”

There is no word yet on when True Story will hit Netflix.

How do you think Kevin Hart will do in a serious role?

See story here