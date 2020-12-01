YouTube’s Top Trending Videos 2020

Let’s be honest, if we had to add up all the time we spent watching YouTube videos this year … it would be a very, VERY big number. YouTube just came out with its Top Trending Videos in 2020. Topping the list was Dave Chappelle’s 8:46 segment (which appeared on Netflix is a Joke in June).

Also making the cut: actor John Krasinski’s first episode of his COVID-era-feel-good series Some Good News and Ricky Gervais’ controversial 2020 Golden Globes monologue. Other Top 10 YouTubers included MrBeast and do-it-yourself gadget guy Mark Rober.

What is one of your favorite YouTube videos from 2020?

See story here

