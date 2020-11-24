CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is LeToya Luckett Hinting At Divorce? [WATCH]

Fans are speculating that LeToya Luckett is heading towards divorce.  After the singer once had “wife” in her Instagram bio and now it has been removed.  After the cheating scandals with her husband, Tommicus Walker, Gary thinks it’s best for her to move on.  In other relationship news, T.I. says women love men who have a lot of women around him. This topic causes some drama, so listen to the tea and hear what was said!

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

16 photos Launch gallery

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

Continue reading LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

Gary’s Tea: Is LeToya Luckett Hinting At Divorce? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
John Boyega Spoke to President of Lucasfilm About…
 20 hours ago
11.25.20
No Clones Needed: Gucci Mane Wants More ‘Verzuz’…
 20 hours ago
11.25.20
Burt’s Bees Issues An Apology After Offensive Holiday…
 21 hours ago
11.25.20
Trevor Noah Will Host 2021 Grammys & The…
 24 hours ago
11.25.20
BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says Ice Cube Radio…
 1 day ago
11.25.20
10 Beauty Affirmations I’m Carrying With Me Into…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale Starts Today And…
 1 day ago
11.25.20
Tyler Perry Fed Thousands Of Atlanta Families For…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
It’s A Wrap: Alana Mayo Files For Divorce…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out By Struggle MAGA Actor…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
The Gift Guide For The Girl Who Has…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
TRIED IT: So Aesthetic’s Makeup Gave Me A…
 2 days ago
11.24.20
Dwayne Wade Appreciated Mike Tyson Checking Boosie Over…
 3 days ago
11.23.20
Jeremih Out Of ICU, Still Battling COVID-19
 3 days ago
11.23.20
Photos
Close