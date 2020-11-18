Apple Pie Pepsi Has Arrived

You no longer have to bake an apple pie during the holiday season, thanks to Pepsi you can now drink it. You heard right, Pepsi is about to release, Apple Pie Pepsi. Before you go rushing out to the store for a six-pack of the new drink, pump your brakes.

The drink is only available through a social media contest. Just post a photo of your biggest baking fail on Twitter or TikTok and use the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge and be sure to follow Pepsi too.

What’s your favorite holiday dessert?

See story here

