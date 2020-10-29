CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands Of Gamers Left Salty

Calling all plugs.

PS5

Source: Sony / PlayStation

The holiday is trending to be a huge moneymaker for the tech industry and the now the resellers. A highly anticipated console is now in even higher demand than before.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Playstation 5 showed that the hype is very real. Last month the system went on sale for preorders amidst several problems that included bots, crashed servers and more. While thousands of video game enthusiasts did not get the chance to reserve their console the data is showing that the demand was far greater than everyone originally thought. According to the analytics that Sony sold more PS5’s within the first 12 hours than the PS4 did in its first 12 weeks of availability. Yes you read that correctly.

“The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been very, very considerable,” Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan told Reuters. “It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one”. The executive also added that the company is “working as hard as we ever can” to ensure proper inventory is available closer to the end of 2020.

The Sony Playstation 5 is scheduled for a November 12 release date. You can watch the official launch trailer below.

Photo: Sony

Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands Of Gamers Left Salty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 14 hours ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 18 hours ago
10.29.20
Armed Biden & Trump Supporters Scrap Outside Democratic…
 22 hours ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 23 hours ago
10.29.20
Martin Luther King Jr. in Jail
12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
 1 day ago
10.28.20
RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares How To Deal With…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat
Chris Brown Slams His Haters: If I Can’t…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Delusions of Grandeur: Trump Claims ’60 Minutes’ Interview…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
We Love To See It: Obama Campaigns For…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Peacock In Negotiations To Pick Up ‘New York…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Ice Cube Shares Details Of Talk With Trump,…
 3 days ago
10.26.20
Photos
Close