The holiday is trending to be a huge moneymaker for the tech industry and the now the resellers. A highly anticipated console is now in even higher demand than before.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Playstation 5 showed that the hype is very real. Last month the system went on sale for preorders amidst several problems that included bots, crashed servers and more. While thousands of video game enthusiasts did not get the chance to reserve their console the data is showing that the demand was far greater than everyone originally thought. According to the analytics that Sony sold more PS5’s within the first 12 hours than the PS4 did in its first 12 weeks of availability. Yes you read that correctly.

“The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been very, very considerable,” Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan told Reuters. “It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one”. The executive also added that the company is “working as hard as we ever can” to ensure proper inventory is available closer to the end of 2020.

The Sony Playstation 5 is scheduled for a November 12 release date. You can watch the official launch trailer below.

Photo: Sony

Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands Of Gamers Left Salty was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: